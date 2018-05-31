1,906 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq Violence During May

At least 1,906 people were killed or found dead, and 265 more were wounded during violent attacks in May. The number of casualties is close to April’s figures, when 1,970 were killed, executed, or recovered. Another 194 more were wounded then. These figures should be considered estimates, as the true number of casualties is impossible to know.

In May, at least 123 civilians were killed, and another 177 were wounded in fresh violence. Security forces reported 52 deaths and 81 injured among their personnel. At least 183 militants were killed in Iraq, and another 44 were killed in Syria. In Mosul, a crew has recovered 1,468 bodies from underneath the rubble of that city. The spillover from the war waged between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left seven Turkish soldiers dead and seven more wounded in Iraq; the P.K.K. lost 29 members.

At least five people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence, while 268 bodies were found:

Another 268 bodies were pulled from the rubble in Mosul bringing the total to about 1,468 corpses found in the last two weeks. Authorities believe that the dead include both civilians and militants killed during the battle to liberate the city.

Turkish authorities announced the deaths of three Turkish soldiers during an attack by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas.

A roadside bomb in Tuz Khormato killed two militiamen and wounded three more.

