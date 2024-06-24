Iraq Weekly Roundup: 29 Killed

At least 29 people were killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

Iraqi strikes on ISIS targets in Tuz Khurmatu left seven militants dead. Three civilians were wounded in a bombing at a market.

Three ISIS members were killed in an operation in Kirkuk.

Iraqi strikes on an ISIS hideout in the Hamrin Mountains killed three militants.

Four ISIS members were killed in a strike near Riyadh.

In Baaj, an ammunitiion depot exploded, wounded two soldiers. During summer, poorly maintained ammo dumps occasionally explode due to high heat.

Clashes between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left one Turkish soldier and three guerrillas dead.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers Party left five guerrillas dead.

Three more P.K.K. were killed in a separate strike.