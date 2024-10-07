Iraq Weekly Roundup: 31 Killed

At least 31 people were killed, and 12 more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) sites left 12 guerrillas dead. Eleven more were killed in earlier strikes.

Four Iraqi soldiers were killed, and three more were wounded during an ambush in Zgheiton Valley.

An ISIS attack in Muqdadiya killed two security members and one militant.

A bomb wounded nine people in Kirkuk. One of the injured was a Turkmen leader, who was likely the target of the bombing.

A militant was killed during an operation in Jurf al-Nasr.