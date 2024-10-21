Iraq Weekly Roundup: 37 Killed

At least 37 people were killed, and 34 more wounded in recent violence. Also, seven bodies were recovered from an old mass grave:

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left two P.K.K. guerrillas dead in Sulaymania. Another nine were killed in Gara. In Metina and Hakurk, 11 guerrillas were killed. Five were killed elsewhere.

At least nine protesters were wounded in ongoing clahses, that also left 21 security personnel with injuries, in Dhi Qar province. The demonstrators are demanding the release of protesters and the dismissal of their legal cases from as far back as 2019.

Strikes on locations in Salah ad Din left six militants dead in the last week.

Four ISIS militants were killed in airstrikes on Laylan.

Old explosives blew up at the Baiji Refinery, injuring four workers.

The decomposed remains of seven people were recovered from under rubble in Mosul. Since the removal of ISIS fighters in 2017, authorities have been discovering the remains of people, who were likely killed during the liberation of the city. Much rubble remains to be searched.