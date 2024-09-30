Iraq Monthly Roundup: 125 Killed in September

At least 125 people were killed, and 40 more were wounded across Iraq during September. This is a significant increase from August when 87 people were killed and 23 were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continues to leave the highest number of fatalities. At least 75 P.K.K. guerrillas and two Turkish soldiers were reported killed. Seven civilians were killed and two more were wounded during Turkish operations.

Attacks involving militants left four civilians, four servicemembers, and 12 militants dead. One civilian, one militant, and 11 servicemembers were wounded.

Early in the month, 25 healthcare protesters were wounded by security forces.

The Iraqi government announced the executions of 21 people who were found guilty on terrorism charges.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targetsleft four guerrillas dead.

A P.K.K. leader was killed in a Turkish security operation.

Five militants were killed in an airstrike in the Kirkuk area.

Additional remains were were recently discovered at a mass grave in Tal Afar. The victims likely died sometime during the ISIS occupation. Authorities have yet to determine the number of bodies newly found.

Iraq repatriated the remains of 118 Iranian soldiers who were killed during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.