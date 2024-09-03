Iraq Monthly Roundup: 87 Killed in August

In August, at least 87 people were killed, and 23 more were wounded. Three bodies dating from the ISIS era were recovered. This is a significant drop in fatalities from July , when 133 people were killed.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), 54 P.K.K. members were reported killed. A Turkish soldier was also killed. One civilian was wounded when the Iraqi army destroyed a Turkish drone.

Attacks involving militants left nine civilians, six servicemembers, and 15 militants dead. Three civilians and two servicemembers were wounded.

Two U.S. soldiers died in non-combat events. Fifteen U.S. soldiers and two contractors were wounded either in combat or while in an advisory role to an Iraqi operation.

Three decomposed bodies were recovered from under years-old rubble in Mosul. They probably died during the recapture of Mosul from ISIS militants. A mass grave was found in the south, but it has not yet been opened.