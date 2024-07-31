Iraq Monthly Roundup: 133 Killed in July

During July, 133 people were killed, and 10 more were wounded. Ten, of those killed, were executed by the Iraqi government, while 155 bodies were recovered from old mass graves. These figures are very similar to the casualty figures from June, when 116 people were killed, and another 12 were wounded.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), 97 P.K.K. members were reported killed. Turkey also killed one Peshmerga fighter and one civilian. Three more civilians were wounded.

Attacks involving militants left two civilians, seven servicemembers, and 11 militants dead. Seven servicemembers were wounded.

The Iraqi government executed ten people.

The remains of 155 people were discovered in old mass graves, dating to the Islamic State era.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Gara and Halftanin killed 13 guerrillas.

Four militamen were killed in a U.S. airstrike on their base in Babil Province.The victims belonged to the 47th brigade within the Hashd al-Shaabi group.