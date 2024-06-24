Mourning Donald Sutherland, The Antiwar Activist

It is with great sadness that I note the passing of actor Donald Sutherland. Many will eulogize his roles in M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games, and a variety of other famous movies. My memory of him is much more radical.

When the US invasion and occupation of Viet Nam was raging, Donald Sutherland, the Canadian actor, toured American stateside military bases, performing a dramatic reading of a scene from Johnny Got His Gun, a novel by American novelist and screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. I was barely out of prison, having served time for mutiny, and now back doing anti-war GI organizing at Fort Lewis when Sutherland came through. Somebody had rented a large hall, and invited soldiers from the base to come hear Donald Sutherland for free. He was well known among the troops because he had played Hawkeye in M*A*S*H, which garnered him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. About a thousand GIs showed up for what was an indoor anti-war rally. The anti-war GI movement was in full bloom, like fruit trees in spring. The soldiers in the crowd that night had a sense of their movement, and that history was on the side of those who resisted the war. The highlight of the event was when Donald Sutherland took the stage to read from Johnny Got His Gun. The passage is a call for soldiers to turn their guns around on the masters of war. Imagine the tension, the excitement, the other-worldliness of such an event. American soldiers, crowded together in a hall just off base, hearing this exhortation – in the midst of war, and a war effort that had run up against unprecedented fragging (the killing of one’s own officers). It was 1971. During the US war against Viet Nam, some 900 to 1,100 documented fraggings occurred in the American military in the four years 1968-1971 (Wikipedia says 900, but only counts use of fragmentation grenades, not firearms). And there, in the midst of it all, was Donald Sutherland, reading this passage inciting soldiers to shoot their own officers. There is very little in literature concerning this sort of rebellion among soldiers. One place you find it is in Charlie Chaplin’s movie, The Great Dictator, where Charlie Chaplin, playing a Jewish barber disguised as Der Fuhrer, has to give a speech to the assembled troops. He can’t bring himself to give a hate speech, but gives a “turn-the-guns-around” speech instead. Then there’s a poem called “Warriors” by American communist Mike Quinn, first published in People’s World in 1940. Bob Dylan’s great song, “Masters of War” is surely going in that direction. But the only other place where I know this call exists is in an American novel, Johnny Got His Gun, by Dalton Trumbo, published in 1939. It won the National Book Award that year. It was from this book that Donald Sutherland gave his readings. At the end of this email, I’ll append the passage from the book, in case you’d like to read it without wading through the rest of the book. For you film buffs, who saw the movie version of Johnny Got His Gun,” directed by Dalton Trumbo, but never read his book, I have to tell you that you missed the turn-the-guns-around speech. Having witnessed Donald Sutherland give the speech in person back in 1971, I went to see the movie version of “Johnny” at a little arthouse theater in Seattle. It must have been in the early 1980s by then. The small theater was full. I was excited to see the flick, because I had witnessed Donald Sutherland reading the book to GIs. To be honest, the movie is not nearly as compelling as the book. Hard to film a guy’s inner thoughts, for one thing. The flick had come out in 1971, but I was too busy being an activist and raising kids to see it when it was released. I was a bit surprised to see Donald Sutherland playing a small role in the flick (as Jesus). It passed my mind that being in this movie was why he knew to go around reading the book to GIs. I impatiently suffered through the movie, eager for what I felt was the main event, that final turn-the-guns-around speech. The movie got down to the final few seconds, and to my horror, it ended without the speech! It just wasn’t there. So as the credits rolled, I dashed out of the auditorium and into a nearby used book store, where I demanded and bought an old copy of the book. Running back into the theater, where an after-movie discussion was just beginning, I ran right up on the stage, and stopped everything. I explained that the most important part of the book was missing from the movie. I told the crowd the story of how I had heard the speech read by Donald Sutherland down in Tacoma to that crowd of American soldiers, and how it was what made the book worth-while. Then, channeling my best imitation of Donald Sutherland, the accomplished dramatic actor, I read them the speech. I have no way of knowing why the speech didn’t make the movie. I have my suspicions, though. Dalton Trumbo (Remember him? He was the blacklisted communist screen writer who added the famous “I’m Spartacus” solidarity scene to his screen play for the Spartacus movie.) Dalton Trumbo wrote “Johnny” back in the 1930s, after WW I. The so-called “war to end all wars”, was widely seen as an imperialist war, a fight between slave masters over who got all the slaves. The CPUSA was definitely and completely against imperialist war back then, and Johnny Got His Gun reflected that line. What could be more against imperialist war than a call to the troops to turn their guns around on their masters? But then the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union, and the attitude of the Party changed. It was no longer an imperialist war in their minds, but a war to defend the Russian revolution. And then the US entered the war. Trumbo quietly shelved the book and refused to reprint it. Thirty years later, Trumbo wrote the screen play for the movie, based on his book, and went on to direct the movie version. I don’t know if Trumbo ever dropped out of the Communist Party, which of course might explain his decision to leave the critical scene out of the movie. But by then the CPUSA had really pulled in its horns anyway. It had borne up under the repression of the witch hunt days of the late 1940s and 50s. Then, once the excesses of Stalin were revealed in the mid-fifties, the Party suffered a massive loss of membership as droves of the disillusioned fled the CP in horror. By the Viet Nam era, the Communist Party had taken on a “peace” tenor rather than a revolutionary stance, which is one reason the “New Left” arose. So whether it was Trumbo losing his revolutionary edge, or the CPUSA, things had changed to the point where that section – the most important section of the book, in my mind – didn’t make it into the film. Frankly, that leaves the film’s story ending in horror rather than defiance, and leaves the book as the only source for this passage. Anyway, Donald Sutherland went around reading the passage to American soldiers, and as if that wasn’t enough, he then joined Jane Fonda, along with Holly Near, Country Joe McDonald, Len Chandler, Rita Martinson, and other Hollywood luminaries in touring American military bases in the US and throughout Asia with an anti-war variety show called “FTA.” I was still organizing anti-war GIs in Tacoma when the FTA tour played in the old wrestling arena there. The stars all came to my house before and after the show, so I can honestly say I had a brief personal connection with them. Again, thousands of soldiers turned out to hear Donald Sutherland read his passage, and for Country Joe McDonald to lead them in singing “We love Ho Chi Minh.” Those were unprecedented wartime moments, and give a clear sense of why the US lost that war. Later, a movie, directed by Francine Parker, documents some of the “FTA” performances. I think the film is still available on Netflix, if you want to watch Donald Sutherland do part of his reading.

Donald Sutherland later starred in Bethune: The Making of a Hero, where he plays Canadian doctor Norman Bethune, who went to China in support of the Chinese revolution. Bethune was a real person, and having heard Sutherland give his anti-war speech, I was not surprised that he would take on such a role. And it is for these reasons, that I salute his life, and regard him as a fallen hero. While others are remembering him for some of his more famous work, I’ll always remember him for reading the turn-the-guns-around speech.