Coalition Continues Air Strikes on ISIS Targets; Three Killed in Iraq

The U.S. Department of Defense announced the use of air strikes against several Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria during the last week of May.
At least three people were killed, and one more was wounded in other violence:
A roadside bomb in Baiji left three militiamen dead.
A civilian protester was wounded when a rocket landed on demonstrators in Kirkuk.
