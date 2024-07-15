Iraq Weekly Roundup: 51 Killed

At least 51 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence. Also, 139 bodies were found in an old mass grave:

Turkey has increased operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq in recent days. Iraq released a statement rejecting these latest incursions, but Turkey has long ignored Baghdad’s complaints. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will soon be ending its operations. However, he has also warned that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) political party needs to end its relationship with the P.K.K. for Turkey to change its policies toward Iraqi Kurdistan.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Gara and Metina killed 14 guerrillas.

Eleven P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes on Hakurk.

Earlier last week, Turkey killed even more P.K.K. guerillas.Nine more P.K.K. were killed in one incident. Four more were killed in another incident. Three more were also killed.

An operation in Khan Bani Saad left four policmen dead and three wounded. Two militants were killed as well.

A skirmish in Qarahanjir left one Asayesh security member and one ISIS militant dead.

Two militants were killed during an operation in an orchard in the village of Eid.

A car bomb targeting a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (K.D.P.) official left wounded four guards.

A mass grave in Tal Afar yielded about 139 victims, believed to have been killed by ISIS or al-Qaeda militants several years ago.

Also, with perennial power cuts occurring, anti-government protests have returned to several provinces.