Iraq Weekly Roundup: 35 Killed; 10 Executed

At least 35 people were killed, and ten convicts were executed in recent violence:

Ten convicts were hanged at a prison in Nasariya. The men were sentenced to their deaths on terrorism charges. United Nations experts say at least 30 other executions have taken place this year.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas left 15 P.K.K. members dead in Hakurk and Asos.

Eight P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes on Gara and Hakurk.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Gara killed five P.K.K. guerrillas.

A shootout between Turkish servicemembers and P.K.K. guerrillas left three P.K.K. members dead in Asos.

A Turkish drone strike on Bariske killed a beekeeper who was tending his hives. The man was a member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

A airstrike killed three militants in the Hamrin Mountains.

Also, two drones attacked the Ain al-Assad Air Base, causing only minor damage.