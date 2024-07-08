Iraq Weekly Roundup: 28 Killed

At least 28 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish military forces moved 15 kilometers into Duhok province late last month, initiating a new operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A suspected Turkish drone targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas wounded three journalists. A fourth person was killed in this or a different strike.

Another airstrike killed 10 P.K.K. members.

Nine P.K.K. members were killed in a separate Turkish strike.

Turkish operations left two P.K.K. members dead.

An airstrike near the Adhaim Dam killed three militants.

ISIS militants killed two fishermen on Zarga Lake near Tuz Khormato. The fishermen were father and son.

Gunmen killed a colonel with the border police in Maysan province.

In Baghdad, no casualties were reported after an attack at the home of a lawmaker.