526 Killed in Iraq or in Iraqi Operations near the Syrian Border During April; 1,444 Found in Mass Graves

At least 1,970 were killed, executed, or found dead; and 194 more were wounded in recent violence. During March, at least 826 people were killed or found dead, and 286 were wounded. The higher fatalities figure is mostly due to the discovery of hundreds of corpses in the rubble of Mosul.

The analysis is as follows: At least 222 civilians, 277 security personnel, 458 militants, 49 PKK guerrillas, and one Turkish soldier were killed or found dead. Iraq also executed 13 people. Of these fatalities 1,444 were found in mass graves or extracted from the rubble of Mosul, leaving 526 people killed during the month of April. Security operations launched by Iraqi forces on Islamic State targets near the border in Syria accounted for 37 of the deaths. Of course, the deaths of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas and the Turkish soldier are from that conflict spilling over the border from Turkey.

At least 138 civilians, 50 security personnel, three militants, and three Turkish soldiers were wounded. Also, hundreds were sickened by water possibly tainted by unburied corpses finding their way into rivers in the Mosul region.

At least four people were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

Two people were killed in Dibs when leftover explosives were detonated.

A bomb at a shop in Baquba killed the owner.

An off-duty border guard died in a landmine explosion in Choman near the Iranian border.

In Taji, a bomb wounded three people.

In other news: The U.S.-led Coalition fighting the Islamic State militants deactivated the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command, which oversaw ground operations in Iraq and Syria. Although its authority was transferred to the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the closure represents the end of ground operations.

Read more by Margaret Griffis