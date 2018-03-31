826 Killed in Iraq in March

During March, at least 826 people were killed or found dead, and 286 were wounded. The numbers represent a significant drop in fatalities or in their reports over February’s figures. Last month, 1,294 were killed or found dead, and another 266 were wounded.

However, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi admitted that the fight against the Islamic State militants is continuing. On Saturday, Iraqi security forces launched an operation in the Amerli region to chase out remaining pockets of resistance there.

The analysis for March is as follow: at least 235 civilians, 135 security personnel, and 427 militants were reported killed. Also among the dead were people found in mass graves, including 39 Sikhs from India. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party lost 22 guerrillas. Also, seven U.S. servicemembers were killed in a non-combat-related helicopter crash. Among the wounded were 142 civilians, 128 security personnel, and 16 militants. As always, these numbers represent a low estimate. The true extent of the war may never be known.

At least six people were killed, and 22 more were wounded in recent violence:

Three blasts in Amerli left three militiamen dead and 20 injured; a suicide bomber was also killed. Two other bombers were reported killed in this operation or separately.

In Kirkuk, an Interior Ministry official and his daughter were wounded when a bomb attached to their car exploded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis