1,294 Killed in Iraq During February

During the month of February, at least 1,294 were killed or found dead, and another 266 were wounded. Although major outbreaks of fighting have ceased, there were still a considerable number of Islamic State-related and other attacks. Also, many of the fatalities were people who had been found in mass graves that were scattered mostly around Mosul. This explains why the number of dead was significantly higher than in January, but the number of reported wounded fell. In January, at least 747 people were killed, and 389 were wounded.

The breakdown is as follows: 411 civilians, 66 security personnel, and 761 militants were reported killed. Separately, 49 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and five Turkish personnel were killed in their conflict; another nine Turks were wounded. Also, one U.S. servicemember and one British servicemember died in separate non-combat incidents.

At least 109 people were killed, and seven more were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes in Daquq left one militiaman dead and three wounded.

In Baghdad, four civilians were wounded in a blast in the Hor Rajab neighborhood.

In Aziziya, security personnel killed eight militants.

A mass grave for ISIS/Daesh militants that was discovered in Zarka contained 100 bodies.

