747 Killed in Iraq During January

During January, at least 747 people were killed, and another 389 were wounded. Among the dead was a U.S. servicemember killed in a non-combat incident. Also, at least six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed, as was a Turkish soldier. Three more Turkish soldiers were wounded. Among the Iraqis, at least 332 civilians and 62 security personnel were killed. Another 301 civilians and 81 security members were wounded. At least 345 Islamic State members were also killed, and four more were wounded.

This represents a significant decrease in reported fatalities over December 2017. Last month, at least 1,262 were killed and 396 were wounded. This could mean fewer fatalities. However, the true numbers of casualties is unknown. The above figures are conservative estimates. The numbers are still high considering that the Islamic State has been declared defeated.

At least 23 were killed, and 10 were wounded:

In Mosul, eight bodies were found in a mass grave.

Two policemen were killed and two more were wounded when a booby-trapped home in Rashad blew up.

A bomb in Taji killed one person and wounded three more.

Four people were wounded in a blast at a Yusufiya market.

In Khanaqin, a bombing left one person wounded.

Security forces killed seven militants at the Syrian border.

Two suicide bombers were shot dead in Hawija. Three more were killed in a separate operation.

