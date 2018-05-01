ISIS Attacks Judge’s Family; 24 Killed in Iraq

At least 24 people were killed, and 13 were wounded in recent violence:

South of Dujail in 14th Ramadan village, gunmen killed 16 people and wounded four more at three different homes, which belonged to sons of Judge Rahim al-Marzouq. Most of the victims were women and children. It is unclear if this is the same attack as the one reported in Tarmiya, several miles south of Dujail. Reports of casualties have varied wildly, but another 20 casualties were reported there on Monday. There also were reports that Islamic State militants may have held the town.

A bomb targeting police at a Mosul train station killed two policemen and wounded five more. Four dumped bodies were found at another location.

A policeman was killed and two were wounded when a pair of bombs exploded in Mukhisa, near Baquba.

Security personnel found a dumped body near a poultry farm in Khalis.

Two people were wounded by a bomb blast in Tarmiya.

