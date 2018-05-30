Some Election Results Tossed; Five Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission cancelled the election results of 1,021 polling stations after checking into irregularities reported at them. Iraqi President Fuad Masum criticized the move as unconstitutional.

At least five people were killed, and eight were wounded in recent violence:

A roadside bomb killed one militiaman and wounded three more in Tuz Khormato.

In Rawah, a bomb wounded three people.

Two people were injured when bomb exploded in Taji.

Clashes between Shi’ite militiamen and ISIS militants were reported in Shirqat province. Four militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis