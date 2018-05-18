Turkish Soldier Among 27 Killed in Iraq

At least 27 were killed, including a Turkish soldier, and another nine were wounded in recent violence.

Turkey reported killed 23 Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas between May 10 and 17 in northern Iraq operations. That’s 17 more deaths than previously reported. One Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded during these operations.

In Mosul, two bodies bearing torture marks were discovered.

One person was killed and another was injured during a blast in Khanaqin.

Gunmen killed one person in Badush.

In Zaqar, a bomb planted at a cemetery killed a civilian belonging to the Kakai minority group.

A bomb in Baghdad wounded three people.

Four militants were killed in a Rashad security operation.

In other news:

The U.S. Department of Defense reported that several Coalition air strikes were launched over the past week in Iraq, giving credence to earlier reports that civilians had been injured in at least one strike.

Early Saturday morning in Baghdad, the final results of the parliamentary election were released. As expected, a alliance led by Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Sa’iroun, won with 54 seats out of 329 possible. The effort to select the new premier and cabinet will still require negotiations with other parties.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission reported that it has received about 1,416 complaints in regards to the May 12 election. Six Kurdish parties claim they will consider withdrawing from the political process because their objections are being ignored.

