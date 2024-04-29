Iraq Weekly Roundup: 56 Killed

At least 56 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Amnesty International criticized the executions of 11 people convicted on terrorism charges. For years, critics have complained that terrorism court proceedings in Iraq are rushed, coerced, and vague.

Turkish operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Hakkurk left 15 guerrillas dead.

Turkish airstrikes killed another 15 P.K.K. guerrillas.

Six P.K.K. were killed in separate operations last week.

Four Yemeni workers were killed, and two others were wounded during a drone attack on the Khor Mor oilfield in Sulaymania.

Two children were killed when a grenade exploded inside their Askari home.

In Baghdad, a Tik-Tok influencer was shot dead. Social media celebrities have been targeted in the past. An investigation was opened to determine why she was murdered.

At least two ISIS militants were killed in a strike in the Hamrin Mountains.

Also, Turkey and Iraq have approved a deal that will allow Turkey to officially conduct operations againster the P.K.K. deep within Iraqi territory in exchange for increased water flow into Iraq. Recent dam construction and older water projects have significantly curtailed the flow of water from Turkey into Iraq. This, unsurprisingly, had elevated tensions between the two countries. So had unpermitted Turkish operations into Iraq.