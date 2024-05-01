Iraq Monthly Roundup: 104 Killed in April

During April, at least 104 people were killed, and another 12 were wounded. Compared to March, when 58 people were killed, and another 35 were wounded. This represents a significant uptick in fatalities, particularly among P.K.K. guerrillas.

This month, the largest number of fatalities occurred in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq, where the guerrilla group maintains bases. At least 73 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed and two more were wounded. One civilian was killed as well.

In recent days, Iraq and Turkey agreed to a new security deal that would openly allow Turkey to stage operations against the P.K.K. within Iraq. Previously, Iraq had complained that Turkey was illegally conducting operations within Iraq and demanded that that the Turkish military cease incursions and remove its troops.

The agreement also comes shortly after Turkey announced it would be ending its current operations against the P.K.K. this summer. It is unclear if the new agreement will change those plans.

In other violence, at least 19 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Four of the fatalies occurred at an oil field; Iraqi militiamen were blamed for the rocket attack. One militiaman was killed in an ammo dump explosion, which is a regular occurance during the summer months, thanks to improper storage conditions. Ten militants were killed.

Also, the Iraqi government executed 11 people convicted of terrorism crimes.

In recent violence:

An ISIS sniper was killed during clashes in Samarra.

A Turkish airstrike against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members left five guerrillas dead.