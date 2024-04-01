Iraq Monthly Roundup: 58 Killed

In March, at least 58 people were killed, and 35 more were wounded. These figures are slightly lower than in February when 68 people were killed, and 44 more .

The largest number of fatalities occurred in the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). At least one Turkish soldier and 34 guerrillas were killed. Four Turkish soldiers were wounded as well. Two civilians were killed, and two more were wounded.

Militant-related violence left 21 dead and 29 wounded. Four civilians, four security personnel, and 13 militants were reported killed. Sixteen civilians and 13 security members were wounded.

At least 13 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

Turkish forces targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members in Hakkurk killed five guerrillas. Five more were killed a few days ago.

ISIS militants killed an Iraqi soldier in Wadi al-Shay.

An unidentified drone killed a Turkmen tribal leader in Kifri.

A senior ISIS member was killed during an operation in western Iraq.

An old landmine seriously wounded two children in Tarsiq Valley.

In Mosul, an old landmine wounded a mother and her child.