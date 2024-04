At least 22 people were killed in recent violence:

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq left 12 guerrillas dead.

Four more guerrillas were killed in a separate strike in Hakkurk.

One person was killed in Galala during a suspected Turkish strike.

Five P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in an airstrike after they attacked a Turkish base in Matina.