At least 59 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Turkey announced that its military had killed 32 guerrillas who belonged to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Another 16 P.K.K. were reported killed, during an announcement on Monday.

The Iraqi government executed 11 people convicted of terrorism.

An I.E.D. blew up in Akashat, wounding four electrical workers.