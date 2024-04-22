Iraq Weekly Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

An explosion at Kelso Base in Babil province, killed one militiaman dead and wounded eight others, including an Iraqi soldier. Israel and the United States denied involvement; however, security forces later said that an unexploded U.S. missile was discovered near Baghdad.

A Peshmerga fighter was killed in a suspected Turkish strike in Sidikan.

Iraqi airstrikes killed five ISIS militants in the border region between Diyala and Salah ad Din provinces.

Two ISIS members were killed during an operation in Mabaddid.

Turkish strikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) killed four P.K.K. guerrillas.

A new Yazidi mass grave was discovered in Sinjar during road repairs.

Author: Margaret Griffis Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006. View all posts by Margaret Griffis