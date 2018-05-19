Bodies of Three Soldiers Found After Missing for Two Years; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and another four were wounded in recent violence. Three bodies were also found:

The bodies of three soldiers who were killed two years ago were discovered in Baiji.

Gunmen killed Mazahim Thamer, the mayor of Hammam al-Alil.

A farmer was killed and another was wounded by an explosive device in Ali Spahi village, near Khanaqin.

A blast in Sheikh Amir village, near Mosul, wounded four policemen.

Read more by Margaret Griffis