Bodies of Three Soldiers Found After Missing for Two Years; Two Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and another four were wounded in recent violence. Three bodies were also found:
The bodies of three soldiers who were killed two years ago were discovered in Baiji.
Gunmen killed Mazahim Thamer, the mayor of Hammam al-Alil.
A farmer was killed and another was wounded by an explosive device in Ali Spahi village, near Khanaqin.
A blast in Sheikh Amir village, near Mosul, wounded four policemen.
