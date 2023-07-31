Iraq Monthly Roundup: 39 Killed in July

Violence continues to be thankfully light in Iraq this summer. Only 39 people were reported killed during July. Remarkably, only seven people were reported wounded. Three bodies were recovered from a mass grave. In June, 54 people were killed, and 15 were wounded.

At least three civilians were killed this month, and three more were wounded in militant-related violence. Three security members were killed, and four more were wounded. At least 12 militants were reported killed as well.

Violence between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 17 guerrillas and four Turkish soldiers dead.

ISIS militants in Tal Kassiba wounded two security personel.