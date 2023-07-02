Iraq Monthly Roundup: 54 Killed in June

Violence during June was light. Only 54 were reported killed, and 15 more were wounded. A pair of old mass graves yielded 14 bodies. Last month, 53 people were killed, and 29 were wounded.

At least four civilians were killed this month, and seven more were wounded in militant-related violence. Four security members were killed, and six more were wounded. At least 21 militants were reported killed, and another was wounded.

Violence between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 23 guerrillas dead and one more wounded. Two Turkish soldiers were also killed.

In recent violence, nine people were killed and another was wounded:

Turkish forces killed nine members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.

Gunmen wounded a security officer in Baquba.