Iraq Monthly Roundup: 53 Killed in May

During May in Iraq, at least 53 people were killed, and 29 more were wounded in violent incidents. In April, at least 47 people were killed, and 65 more were wounded.

At least six civilians were killed this month, and 14 more were wounded in militant-related violence. Only six security members were killed, and 11 more were wounded. And, 26 militants were reported killed.

Violence between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left 14 guerrillas dead and four wounded. One Turkish soldier was also killed.

Rounding out May, at least three civilians were wounded in Diyala province in the last day.