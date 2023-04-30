Iraq Monthly Roundup: 47 Killed

During April, at least 47 people were killed, across Iraq, and 65 more were wounded. Although the number of wounded rose, compared to March, the number of dead dropped significantly.

At least 24 civilians were killed, and 60 more were wounded in militant-related violence. Only two security members were killed, and two more were wounded. Only 10 militants were reported killed, and one was wounded.

Violence between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left nine guerrillas dead. Two civilians were killed, and two more were wounded in what was described as an attack by Turkey.

At least three people were killed, and another seven were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, one person was killed, and two more were wounded in an attack. Gunmen killed a civilian. Three people were wounded in a grenade attack.

A Kurdish soldier was killed after he was kidnapped in Gwar. A fisherman who also had been kidnapped was released.

An attack in Abu Ghraib, left two people with injuries.