Iraq Monthly Roundup: 85 Killed in March

During March, at least 85 people were killed, and 41 more were wounded across Iraq. These figures are considerably lower than those from February.

Militant related violence left 28 civilians, three security members, and 42 militants dead. At least 32 civilians and nine security members were wounded.

Talks between Turkey and Iraq may have helped keep violence related to the conflict between Turkey and Kurdish groups low. Still, three guerrillas and one Turkish soldier were killed during March. Also, nine Syrian-Kurdish fighters died in a helicopter accident in nothern Iraq. The group was traveling to Iraqi Kurdistan when their helicopters crashed.

At least one person was killed in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found.