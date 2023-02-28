Iraq Monthly Roundup: 113 Killed in February

At least 113 people were killed in Iraq, and another 93 were wounded, during February. Last month, at least 49 people were killed and 39 were wounded.

Militant-related violence left 105 dead and 93 wounded. At least 39 civilians, 10 security personnel, and 56 militants were killed. Another 37 civilians and 56 security personnel were wounded in those attacks and operations.

In the conflict between Turkey and Kurdish militants, at least eight were killed. Five of those were guerrillas belonging to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.). The other three were from an affiliated group known as the Yazidi Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.).

At least eight people were killed, and five were wounded in the latest violence:

A Turkish drone left three Yazidi guerrillas dead from the Yazidi Sinjar Resistance Units (Y.B.S.) in northern Iraq. The Y.B.S. is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

In Baghdad, a dumped body was found. An attack left a 60-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

One fisherman was killed, and another was wounded during an ISIS attack on Hamrin Lake.

A farmer was shot dead in Balad Ruz.

In Sadr City, unknown assailants wounded three people.

A dumped body was found near Hilla.

In Yusufiya, a dumped body was discovered.