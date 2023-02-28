Joe Biden Disparages George Washington on President’s Day With Trip to Kyiv

Rather than celebrating President’s Day in the United States on Monday, February 20, President Joe Biden went to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In direct contradiction to President George Washington’s 1796 farewell address, Biden delivered another $500 million in military aid to keep bloodying the Ukraine killing fields.

Over two centuries ago, Washington, the famed Revolutionary War general, declared that "it is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world." He said to "Observe good faith and justice toward all nations," and to "Cultivate peace and harmony with all."

And contrary to the several decades of Americans being taught to fear and despise the Soviet Union and Russia, President Washington warned that "The nation which indulges toward another in habitual hatred or in habitual fondness is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection," and that "a passionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils."



Yet in complete disparagement of President Washington, a Founding Father and general who fought for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, Biden has ramped up America’s support in a foreign entanglement that is of no threat to the U.S.

Critics of George Washington’s warning "against the insidious wiles of foreign influence" would say that the world has changed in the past two centuries, it is intertwined and it is America’s duty to become engaged in foreign entanglements.

Indeed, in justifying the $100+ billion in US support for Kyiv, President Biden continues to frame the Ukraine War as a fight for freedom and democracy. The Commander in Chief, in his aviator sunglasses, hugged Zelensky and proclaimed, "We have every confidence you’re going to continue to prevail."

The next day, in his visit to Poland, Biden declared, "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never."

But is "never" a reality?

It is reported that Russia controls some 20 percent of Ukraine and much of the nation’s power and water infrastructure has been seriously damaged.

Further dishonoring President Washington, who warned that "… overgrown military establishments, which under any form of government, are inauspicious to liberty," the "overgrown military-industrial complex," which President Dwight D. Eisenhower also warned against in his farewell address, have become the American way.

Just look at Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense whose former job was sitting on the board of Raytheon, the second-largest defense contractor in the US

On February 19, I spoke at the "Rage Against the War Machine" rally in Washington, D.C., at the Lincoln Memorial. I quoted President Washington and urged Congress and the White House to respect our Founding Fathers and to end America’s involvement in foreign entanglements that are no threat to "We the People of the United States."

Perhaps it is wise to consider another piece of advice from George Washington who said, "The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements, let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop."

Gerald Celente is publisher of The Trends Journal and founder of OccupyPeace.com.