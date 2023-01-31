Iraq Monthly Roundup: 49 Killed

During January, at least 49 people were killed in Iraq, and another 39 were wounded. Last month, at least 151 people were killed and 80 were wounded. This is a large, welcome drop in casualties that will hopefully continue.

Militant-related violence left 46 dead and 39 wounded. At least 21 civilians, six security personnel, and 19 militants were killed. Another 29 civilians and 10 were wounded in those attacks and operations.

Only three guerrilla deaths were reported in the ongoing conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and Turkey.