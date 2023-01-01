Iraq Annual Roundup: 1,681 Killed in 2022

During 2020, at least 1,681 people were killed in violent incidents, and another 2,015 were wounded. Mass graves produced 113 dead. Also, one U.S. Marine died of non-combat related causes. In 2021, 1,625 were killed, and 2,001 were wounded. The breakdown of these casualties follows:

At least 322 civilians were reported killed, and 350 more were wounded in general violence. This includes militant-related violence and accidental deaths due to combat between other parties. At least 183 security personnel were killed, and another 414 were wounded. At least 563 militants were also killed, and 10 were wounded. One U.S. Marine died, and one Dutch soldier was wounded.

In the conflict involving the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and related groups in northern Iraq. At least 509 guerrillas were killed and 10 were wounded. At least 48 Turkish soldiers were killed, and 25 were wounded. Most of the casualties involved the Turkish military, but Iran briefly joined in, leaving 16 dead and 58 wounded of indeterminate alliances.

Protests throughout the year left at least 40 killed and 1,147 wounded. However these figures are likely low. The Iraqi government seemed to make a point of reporting security figure casualties even though civilian casualties were likely much higher.

Also, 113 bodies were discovered in mass graves.

At least 151 people were killed and 80 were killed during December. Also, one U.S. Marine died of non-combat-related causes:

Militant-related violence ticked back up in December after a brief respite during November. At least 37 civilians, 24 servicemembers, and 51 militants were killed. And 42 civilians, 14 servicemembers, and one militant were wounded.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left one Turkish soldier dead. At least 23 guerrillas were killed as well. Accidental attacks against civilians left two dead and three wounded.

Three protesters were killed, and 20 more were wounded.

At least six people were killed and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a grenade attack at the residence of a security officer injured his son. Gunmen wounded three people in a drive-by shooting. Also, a dumped body was found.

Three militants were killed during ongoing military operations in Narin.