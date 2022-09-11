Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed

At least 16 people were killed, and eight more were wounded in recent violence:

Near the Iranian border in Choman, an old landmine killed a shepherd.

A bomb wounded four militiamen in Saniya.

Seven militants were killed in Jallaiyat airstrikes.

Two strikes on Hamrim left three militants dead. Security forces killed a militant.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed, and four more were wounded during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

A Turkish drone killed two P.K.K. members in Sinjar.

Also, Turkey’s intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, told Iraqi officials that Turkey plans on continuing operations against the P.K.K., so long as the group remains on Iraqi soil. Fidan held private meetings with various officials in Baghdad last week.