At least eight people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a girl was killed and her mother was wounded in Baladiyat. In Binouk, a stray bullet killed a girl. Three people were wounded in a separate shooting in Alawi.

An explosion injured a farmer in Ghalibiya.

Six guerrillas were killed in anti-Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) operations conducted by Turkey.