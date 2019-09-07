Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed, US Service Member Wounded

At least six people were killed, and 23 people were wounded, including a U.S. service member:

In Mosul, a U.S. service member was wounded in a mortar attack on a base. Three civilians were wounded in separate mortar fire.

Near Sinjar, a bomb exploded killed an army officer and a soldier as they tried to defuse the bomb. Another soldier suffered injuries.

A bomb in Owaisat killed one militiaman and wounded two more.

In Baquba, a sniper killed an intelligence officer.

A civilian was shot dead in Mukhisa.

A bomb killed one person in Samarra.

Fourteen people were wounded in multiple attacks in Baghdad

Gunmen wounded two civilians during an attack in Kusaiba.