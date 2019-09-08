Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Bombs Rattle Kirkuk

At least 15 people were killed, and 11 people were wounded:

In Kirkuk, three exploding bombs killed one person and wounded eight more. A fourth bomb was defused.

A body bearing gunshot wounds to the head was found in Karbala.

An I.E.D. wounded two soldiers in Islah.

An attack on a camp for the displaced near Shirqat left one soldier with injuries.

Near Hammam al-Alil, airstrikes on an island in the Tigris River left eight militants dead.

Four more militants were killed during an operation in the Makhoul Mountains.

In Mosul, one militant was killed.

Also, there are reports that air strikes at Albu Kamal just inside the Syrian border were targeting Iraqi militiamen.