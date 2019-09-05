Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed, 28 Found in Mass Grave

At least 11 people were killed; 28 bodies were found in a mass grave; and six people were wounded:

Five security personnel were killed during an ISIS attack on a joint military position near Tikrit. Army and militia personnel were among the casualties.

An ISIS attack on security personnel near Baquba in Abu Khanizir left one soldier dead and three wounded. One civilian was also wounded.

In Dour, two militiamen were injured, and a third went missing during an attack. Clashes and airstrikes later left five militants dead.

In Mosul, a mass grave gave up about 28 bodies belonging to ISIS militants. A sheikh was kidnapped.