Iraq Daily Roundup: 17 Killed or Found in Graves

At least 17 people were killed or found in graves:

A mass grave containing as many as 13 Yazidis was discovered in Sinjar. Two of the bodies have, so far, been unearthed, but work on the site is not expected to resume soon.

A civilian was shot dead in Qara Tapa.

In Qaim, security forces arrested several militants who then identified the location of a body that belonged to an army officer kidnapped in 2017.

Two militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains. One was a local ISIS leader, and the other was aide.