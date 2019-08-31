Iraq Monthly Roundup: 261 Killed or Found in Graves

During August, at least 261 people were killed or found dead, and 192 were wounded. Last month, 355 people were killed or found in graves, and 127 were wounded. The details follow.

At least 177 people were killed, and 189 were wounded in violence involving the Islamic State. At least 35 of them were civilians; 32 were security personnel; and 109 were militants. Also, one U.S. servicemember was killed in a combat situation, and at least 13 bodies were unearthed from graves. Also, 107 civilians and 81 security personnel were wounded, as was one militant.

Turkish operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) continue unabated in northern Iraq. At least 70 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed. (Turkey prefers to use the term “neutralized.”) Also, one Turkish soldier was killed, and three more were wounded.

At least five people were killed, and four people were wounded recently:

A family of five was killed during an attack on a home in Aman Ali. Three of the victims were children.

Clashes in Khanaqin wounded three people, including a soldier. Several militants were killed or wounded.

A bomb attached to a cow wounded one person in Jalawla.