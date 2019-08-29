Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed in Attacks on Security Personnel

At least 11 people were killed, and 18 were wounded:

Four soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in an attack in Garma.

An attack on a convoy near Kheirat left four militiamen dead and one more wounded.

In Jalawla, at least three policemen were wounded in an attack.

A blast wounded a farmer in Muqdadiya. A separate attack left two people injured.

A grenade wounded two militiamen in Jurf al-Nasr.

In Shura, a bomb wounded two soldiers.

Two militants were killed during operations in Anbar province.

In Wadi Horan, an ISIS commander blew himself up rather than be arrested.