Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed in Attacks on Security Personnel

At least 11 people were killed, and 18 were wounded:
Four soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in an attack in Garma.
An attack on a convoy near Kheirat left four militiamen dead and one more wounded.
In Jalawla, at least three policemen were wounded in an attack.
A blast wounded a farmer in Muqdadiya. A separate attack left two people injured.
A grenade wounded two militiamen in Jurf al-Nasr.
In Shura, a bomb wounded two soldiers.
Two militants were killed during operations in Anbar province.
In Wadi Horan, an ISIS commander blew himself up rather than be arrested.