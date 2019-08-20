Iraq Daily Roundup: Another Ammo Dump Explosion; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least 13 people were killed, an 10 more were wounded:

At a munitions dump near Balad Air Base, at least two militiamen were killed and five were wounded, when a huge explosion/fire took place. Although the cause of the initial blast is not yet known, it set off more explosions. Some of the stored rockets were launched towards the air base, where U.S. personnel are stationed. A fire was also reported at a U.S. military base in Makhmour, but there were no casualties.

A similar event took place last week in Baghdad, and explosions at a militia base in Amerli last month were blamed on an unidentified drone. Last summer, a series of ammo dump explosions was blamed on high heat and poor storage conditions.

Five soldiers were injured in a blast in Mukhisa.

Airstrikes on a tunnel in the Atshana Mountains left six militants dead.

Turkish strikes in the Metina area killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)