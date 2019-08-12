Iraq Daily Roundup: Fire Engulfs Baghdad Ammo Depot; 19 Killed in Iraq

At least 19 people were killed, and 36 more were wounded:

A fire at an ammunition depot in Baghdad left one dead and 29 wounded, including several children. Six security personnel were reported wounded in the fire/explosion at the al-Saqr base which is under the control of Shi’ite militiamen. Some of the rockets stored there were set off by the flames and struck locations that were miles away. The fire is being blamed on extreme heat and poor storage conditions. Last year, heat was blamed for other depot fires that left casualties.

Near Jalawla, a bomb killed a soldier. Three militiamen were wounded during a mortar attack. A sniper wounded two policemen.

Militants killed two federal policemen and wounded two more in Ali Sarai, which is home to the Kakai minority group.

Airstrikes near Rutba left eight militants dead. Later, security personnel inspecting a hideout found two more militants. One was shot dead, while the other blew himself up.

Three militants were killed during clashes in Metabijh.

Two more militants were killed near Hamrin Lake.