Iraq Daily Roundup: Unmanned Aircraft Strikes Militia Camp; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed and 14 were wounded:

An unmanned aircraft bombed a Shi’ite Hashd al-Shaabi camp near Amerli in Salah ad Din province, killing two Iranian advisers and wounding three militiamen. This brigade is populated by Shi’ite Turkmen.

Turkey continued air and ground operations against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq. One Turkish soldier was killed, and six were wounded during clashes. Two guerrillas were killed in an airstrike. Five civilians were wounded in strikes near a refugee camp in Makhmour.

Airstrikes near Lake Sunaysilah left 10 militants dead.