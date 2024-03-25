Iraq Weekly Roundup: 21 Killed

At least 21 people were killed, and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

One Turkish soldier was killed, and four more were wounded during a suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) attack. Later, Turkey struck 27 targets in retaliation.

Turkish strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Metina killed twelve members.

Strikes also killed four guerrillas in Qandil.

Two more P.K.K. guerrillas were killed in strikes in Gara.

Turkey also claimed to have killed a P.K.K. official, during an operation in Qandil, and killed another leader near Sulaymaniya.

A landmine left in a Nineveh cemetery lightly injured four children.

Two shepherds were wounded when they came across old explosives in Tuz Khormato.

Gunmen wounded two off-duty soldiers.