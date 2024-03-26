An Escalatory Game for Fools and Madmen

Last Friday, I addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Below is the video of my statement, along with a transcript. My friend Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi also provided an Arabic translation of my comments. As an aside, Aymenn is one of the best Middle Eastern and geo-political analysts I know. You can follow him on his substack, Aymenn’s Monstrous Publications.

If you are interested in my immediate feelings on speaking to the UN Security Council – a mix of gratitude, anger and despondency – you can listen to my interview from that afternoon with Randy Credico, Reggie Johnson and Ray McGovern on NYC’s WBAI radio.

Here’s what I said:

Madam President, thank you for this opportunity to speak here today.

As a way of introduction, I am a US Marine Corps combat veteran of the Iraq War. In 2009, I was a political officer with the US State Department in Afghanistan. I resigned my position over the escalation of that war. I have been a direct participant in the violence of war. I know its moral wickedness, I know its intellectual dishonesty, and that is why I sit here today with a white poppy on my lapel to remember and recognize all the victims of war. It is my hope that sitting here today I can represent those who do not very often have a voice at this table.

I was last in this building as a Cub Scout when I was ten years old. That was 1983, the same year as the now well-documented near-nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. If not for the actions of one man that September, I might not have had the opportunity to grow up and live my life. None of you would have either. May God bless the memory of Stanislav Petrov.

Eight years later, in 1991, the same year I graduated high school, the Soviet flag came down at the Kremlin, and the Cold War ended. Collectively, we had been given the potential of a world no longer divided into two opposed nuclear-armed camps. The reality of that potential proved short-lived, and now here we sit, no safer and arguably at a greater risk of nuclear war than in 1983.

Looking back, that lost potential for a world that could have been elicits a bitterness, part anger and part despondency, that casts a grave and sorrowful shadow over this institution.

In the past 30 years, the number of nuclear-armed nations has grown. Arms treaties have been broken, including unilaterally and without merit by my own country. Modernization of nuclear forces by all parties has greatly increased the destructive capability of missile and bomber fleets, so even though numbers and yields of nuclear weapons have diminished, improved accuracy has increased the destructive power of those fleets. There are warheads designated as “usable” nuclear weapons. Disturbingly, we have generals, diplomats and politicians who believe such things exist.

The dissolution of arms control talks following the abrogation of the treaties leaves us with nuclear-armed powers that not only do not have the mechanisms to restart talks but also do not have the means to talk even during a crisis. That speaks nothing of the lack of political will or the immense mistrust between the nuclear powers.

I have been speaking of the nuclear weapons at the top rung of the escalation ladder. Today, it is the weapons being used in Ukraine that are leading us to that top rung, which is an apocalyptic point of no return.

The US and NATO strategy for the war in Ukraine has been two-pronged: economic and military. Neither have worked and neither will work. As the strategy has failed, it has not been revisited, replaced or remanded, but reinforced. Thus, we have seen a steady wave of escalation for two years.

The US and its allies never considered diplomacy, a needed third prong, which should have been the primary and dominant effort. Diplomacy was openly disparaged and repudiated. This was appalling diplomatic malpractice. And now, as a consequence, we sit here today as the killing, the destruction and the suffering enter their 26th month.

The reality in warfare is that whatever new technology or tactic you introduce, your enemy will counter it and, more often than not, does so in an escalatory manner, to which you respond in kind. It is circular by nature but also linear, hence the infamous escalation ladder. You escalate or you de-escalate. There is no neutral or parallel option.

Ukraine is no exception to this. Attack the Kerch Bridge or blow up the Nord Stream pipeline, and Russia attacks Ukrainian energy infrastructure and port facilities. Send HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, and Russia introduces glide bombs and hypersonic weapons.

On Monday, President Putin announced a Russian goal of buffer zones in Ukraine, presumably territory to the west of the annexed oblasts that will be taken as a response to the extended range munitions and F16 fighters to be provided to Ukraine. In recent weeks, multiple NATO heads of state and their generals, most prominently the French, have openly called for the deployment of NATO combat units to Ukraine. The Russian response has been to remind us of their nuclear capabilities.

This is an escalatory game for fools and madmen. We are lucky we have made it this far. The arguments for continuing this war reside in the domain of those whom the American political scientist C. Wright Mills labeled crackpot realists in the first decade of the Cold War. Yet those crackpot realists had the good sense not to engage in a war like Ukraine, and both sides had leaders like Jack Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev, and Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, men who had the courage and integrity to negotiate.

I do not condone or support Russia’s invasion. Although provoked, it is a preemptive war that violates international law and is a strategic error. However, it must be noted that Russia attempted negotiations in 2021, 2022 and 2023, efforts that may have prevented, concluded or frozen this war if those diplomatic offers had been responded to in kind.

This war is a brutal and unwinnable meatgrinder. The toll is shocking and disgusting. It is a moral horror. Hundreds of thousands of casualties and ten million refugees. Incalculable environmental and infrastructure damage. Eastern Ukraine is a land depopulated, devastated and destroyed. Its fields and towns are saturated with mines and unexploded ordnance, and the toxic residue of modern war poisons its air, land, and water. Generations of unborn Ukrainians will pay for this war, either in land made uninhabitable or through mothers who give birth to dead, deformed and disabled babies. Ask the representatives here from Iraq, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and other nations if you believe war ever comes to an end. I believe the representative from Algeria can tell you what landmines do to a people and a land.

The escalatory trajectory of this war points to a risk greater than anyone should be willing to accept. This institution must do everything in its power to preclude any further escalation of this war and everything possible to force a ceasefire and initiate a political process for a lasting peace. If a ban on the transfer of weapons and munitions into this war is what is needed to force a ceasefire and negotiations, then so it must be.

This Security Council must accept the responsibility of this moment and act to end this existential peril we face.

Finally, I wish to make a plea to abolish the UN Security Council veto. Whatever justifications the veto may have had, specious and self-serving as they often were, the ongoing genocide in Gaza has forever nullified such arguments. Claims made at this table that to protect civilian lives, ceasefire resolutions must be vetoed are as Orwellian as the assertions made in Washington, DC and Tel Aviv that genocide is self-defense.

As the Palestinian people are being defiled and destroyed, the US for more than five months has defied the world, providing diplomatic cover and unlimited military assistance to Israel as it carries out its unholy genocide in Palestine. In order for this institution to honor its founding commitments and principles, the permanent member veto must be abolished. Never again should a nation be able to protect occupation, oppression, apartheid and genocide.

Madam President, again, thank you for this opportunity to address this body.

Arabic translation, courtesy of Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi:

خطاب ماثيو هوه (Matthew Hoh) في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة

ترجمة: أيمن جواد التميمي

السيدة الرئيسة، شكراً. حتى أعرّف عن نفسي بدايةً، انا مقاتل مخضرم من قوات المشاة البحرية الأمريكية حيث شاركت في حرب العراق. في عام ٢٠٠٩، كنت ضابطاً سياسياً تابعاً لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في أفغانستان، واستقلت من منصبي اعتراضاً على تصعيد تلك الحرب. انا كنت مشاركاً بشكل مباشر في عنف الحرب، فأعرف خبثها الأخلاقي وتضليلها الفكري. لذلك أجلس هنا وانا ألبس خشخاشاً أبيض على طية صدر سترتي حتى أتذكر كل ضحايا الحرب وأمثلهم، فبما أنّني موجود هنا اليوم، آمل أن أمثل من لا يمتلك صوتاً على هذه الطاولة في كثير من الأحيان. لما كنت في هذا المبنى آخر مرة، كان عمري ١٠ سنوات وكنت شبل كشافة، وذلك في عام ١٩٨٣، نفس العام الذي كادت تندلع فيه حرب نووية بين الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد السوفيتي- الأمر الذي تم توثيقه بالتفصيل. ولو لا أفعال شخص واحد في شهر سبتمبر من ذلك العام، ربما ما تسنى لي أن أترعرع واعيش حياتي، وما تسنى لكم أيضاً. فبارك الله في ذكرى ستانيسلاف بيتروف (Stanislav Petrov). بعد تلك الحادثة ب٨ سنوات، في عام ١٩٩١، نفس العام الذي تخرجت فيه من الثانوية، نزلت الراية السوفيتية من مبنى كرملين وانتهت الحرب الباردة. من حيث المجتمع العالمي، كانت لنا إمكانية العيش في عالم لم يعد منقسماً الى فسطاطين متعارضين مسلحين بأسلحة نووية، لكن ثبت أنّ هذه الامكانية لم تدُم طويلاً، والآن نجلس هنا، ولسنا أكثر أماناً، ويمكن القول إنّنا نتعرض لخطر أكبر من حرب نووية بالمقارنة مع الوضع في عام ١٩٨٣.

إذا ننظر الى الماضي، فيثير ضياع إمكانية إقامة عالم أفضل مرارة، وغضباً جزئياً ويأساً جزئياً، ويلقي بضلال جسيم ومؤسف على هذه المؤسسة. في الثلاثين عاماً الماضية، ازداد عدد الدول المسلحة نووياً، ونُقضت اتفاقات الأسلحة، بما في ذلك المخالفات الأحادية الجانب التي لا أساس لها وارتكبها بلدي. لقد رفع ما قامت به جميع الأطراف من تحديث الأسلحة النووية القدرات التدميرية لأساطيل الصواريخ والقاذفات. فعلى الرغم من انخفاض عدد الأسلحة النووية وعائدها، إلا أنّ الدقة المحسّنة رفعت القدرة التدميرية لهذه الأساطيل. هناك رؤوس حربية نووية مصنفة كصالحة للاستخدام. ولدينا قادة عسكريون ودبلوماسيون وسياسيون يعتقدون أنّ هذه الأشياء موجودة، مما يثير القلق. إنّ انهيار محادثات الأسلحة بعد الغاء الاتفاقيات ترك لنا قوى نووية لا تفتقر الى الوسائل اللازمة لاستئناف المحادثات فحسب، بل تفتقر الى الوسائل اللازمة لإجراء المحادثات اثناء الأزمات أيضاً، ناهيك عن عدم الإرادة السياسية والقدر الكبير من عدم الثقة بين القوى النووية. أنا أتحدث عن الأسلحة النووية على أعلى درجة من سلّمة التصاعد، واليوم الأسلحة المستخدمة في أوكرانيا هي التي تصعدنا الى هذه الدرجة الأعلى ألا وهي نقطة كارثية لعدم العودة.

إنّ استراتيجية الولايات المتحدة وحلف الناتو في أوكرانيا ذات شقين: ألا وهما الشق الاقتصادي والشق العسكري. ولم ينجح أي واحد منهما ولن ينجح. ومع فشل هذه الاستراتيجية، لم تتم مراجعتها ولا استبدالها ولا تعليقها، وانّما تم تعزيزها. لذلك، رأينا موجة ثابتة من التصاعد على مر السنتين الماضيتين. لم تأخذ الولايات المتحدة وحلفاؤها بعين الاعتبار الدبلوماسية التي هي الشق الثالث المطلوب وكان ينبغي لها أن تمثّل الجهد الأساسي والرئيسي، لكن تم استحقار الدبلوماسية ورفضها، وكان ذلك عبارة عن سوء الممارسة الدبلوماسية الذي يثير العار. والآن، نتيجة ذلك، نجلس هنا اليوم ويدخل القتل والتدمير والمعاناة شهرها السادس والعشرين. حقيقة الحرب أنّ عدوك سيكافح ما تقوم بإدخاله من تكنولوجيا أو تكتيكات جديدة، وذلك بشكل متصاعد في كثير من الأحيان، وانت سترد بشكل مشابه. وهذا الأمر دائري بطبيعته، لكن خطي أيضاً، ولذلك لدينا سلمة التصاعد التي هي سيئة السمعة. اما تقوم بالتصعيد واما تقوم بخفض التصعيد، ولا يوجد بديل حيادي أو متوازٍ، وليست أوكرانيا حالة استثنائية. عندما تهاجم أوكرانيا جسر القرم أو خطوط أنابيب نورد ستريم، ترد روسيا من خلال الاعتداء على بنية الطاقة التحتية في أوكرانيا إضافة الى المرافق المرفئية. عندما ترسلون صواريخ هيمارس (HIMARS) وستورم شادو (Storm Shadow) الى أوكرانيا، تُدخل روسيا الى ساحة الميدان القنابل الانزلاقية والأسلحة التي تفوق سرعة الصوت.

أعلن الرئيس بوتين يوم الاثنين عن غاية روسية لتثبيت مناطق عازلة في أوكرانيا، ويكون من المفترض أن تقع هذه المناطق الى غرب مقاطعة دونيتسك التي ضمتها روسيا، كما يكون من المفترض أن تسيطر روسيا على هذه المناطق رداً على الخطة لتزويد أوكرانيا بالأسلحة طويلة المدى وطائرات أف-١٦ المقاتلة. خلال الأسابيع الماضية، دعا بشكل علني العديد من رؤساء الدول التابعة للناتو وقادتها العسكريين، خصيصاً الفرنسيين، الى فرز الوحدات المقاتلة التابعة للناتو الى أوكرانيا، وتمثلت ردة فعل الروس في تذكيرنا بقدراتهم النووية. هذه هي لعبة تصاعدية للسفهاء والمجانين، وكنا محظوظين لدرجة أننا وصلنا الى هذه اللحظة. تكمن الحجج الداعمة لمواصلة الحرب في مجال أولئك الذين وصفهم العالم السياسي الأمريكي سي رايت ميلز (C. Wright Mills) بأنّهم “واقعون مجانين”، وذلك خلال العقد الأول من الحرب الباردة. ولكن أولئك الواقعين المجانين بفضل رشدهم لم ينخرطوا في حرب مثل حرب أوكرانيا، وكان لدى الطرفين قادة مثل جاك كينيدي ونيكيتا خروتشوف ورونالد ريغان وميكائيل غورباتشوف، وبلغ من شجاعة هؤلاء الرجال وصدقهم أنهم تفاوضوا.

لا أدعم غزو روسيا لأوكرانيا ولا أتغاضى عنه. على الرغم من أن هذه الحرب تمت اثارتها، إلا أنّها حرب استباقية تخالف القانون الدولي وتُعتبر خطأ استراتيجياً، لكن يُذكر أن روسيا حاولت إجراء مفاوضات في أعوام ٢٠٢١ و٢٠٢٢ و٢٠٢٣، وكان من الممكن أن تمنع تلك الجهود هذه الحرب أو تنهيها أو تجمّدها لو تم الرد على هذه الجهود الدبلوماسية بشكل مشابه. إنّ هذه الحرب محرقة وحشية لا يمكن الانتصار فيها، وحصائلها مروعة ومثيرة للاشمئزاز. إنّ هذه الحرب فظيعة أخلاقية. هناك مئات الآلاف من الضحايا و١٠ مليون لاجئ، فضلاً عن الحاق دمار لا يحصى بالبيئة والبنية التحتية. أصبح شرق أوكرانيا أرضاً خالية من سكان ومخربة ومدمرة، وحقوله ومدنه مليئة بالغام وذخائر غير منفجرة، كما تسمم البقايا السامة من الحرب الحديثة جوه وأرضه وموارده المائية. ستدفع أجيال من الأوكرانيين غير المولودين ثمن هذه الحرب، وذلك أنّ الأرض أصبحت غير صالحة للعيش فيها والأمهات سيلدن أطفالاً أمواتاً أو متشوهين أو معاقين. وإذا اعتقدتم أنّ الحروب تنتهي في النهاية، فاسألوا المندوبين من العراق وكامبوديا ولاوس وفيتنام وبلدان أخرى عن الأمر. أنا اعتقد أنّ المندوب من الجزائر يستطيع أن يخبركم عما تلحق الألغام الأرضية بالناس والأرض.

إنّ الاتجاه المتصاعد لهذه الحرب يشير الى خطر أكبر مما ينبغي أن يقبل به أي إنسان. يجب أن تبذل هذه المؤسسة كل ما في وسعها لمنع أي تصاعد إضافي في هذه الحرب، وتبذل كل ما في وسعها لتطبيق وقف إطلاق النار والبدء بعملية سياسية من أجل سلام دائم. وان كان منع نقل الأسلحة والعتاد الى ميدان هذه الحرب هو الشيء المطلوب من أجل اجبار الأطراف على اجراء مفاوضات لوقف إطلاق النار، فليكن. يجب أن يتحمل مجلس الأمن هذا مسؤولية هذه اللحظات ويعمل على انهاء ما نتعرض له من خطر وجودي.

وأخيراً، فإنّني أود ان أدعو الى انهاء حق النقض في مجلس الأمن. مهما كانت المبررات لحق النقض وهي كانت في الحقيقة خادعة وخادمة للمصالح الذاتية في كثير من الأحيان، فإنّ الإبادة الجماعية الجارية في غزة نقضت كل هذه المبررات. والدعاوى المطروحة على هذه الطاولة والقائلة بأنّ حماية المدنيين تتطلب نقض القرارات التي تنص على وقف إطلاق النار، هي أورويلية مثل الحجج في واشنطن وتل أبيب التي تقول بأنّ الإبادة الجماعية تعتبر الدفاع عن النفس. فبينما يتعرض الشعب الفلسطيني للتدنيس والابادة، استعصت الولايات المتحدة على العالم طوال خمسة أشهر، حيث زوّدت إسرائيل بتغطية دبلوماسية ومساعدات عسكرية غير محدودة، في حين أنّ إسرائيل تنفذ ابادتها الجماعية غير المقدسة في فلسطين. ويجب انهاء حق النقض الذي تحظى به الدول الأعضاء الدائمة لكي تلتزم هذه المؤسسة بتعهداتها ومبادئها التأسيسية، ولا تكون أي دولة قادرة مرة أخرى على حماية أي احتلال أو ظلم أو نظام فصل عنصري أوابادة جماعية.

السيدة الرئيسة، شكراً مرة أخرى.