Iraq Daily Roundup: ISIS Attack on Militia; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and six more were wounded in recent violence:

Two people were killed, and two others were wounded in a car bombing at a car wash frequented by Shi’ite militiamen in Qaim. The victims were militia members except for a car wash employee, who was killed.

ISIS militants attacked the Alas oil field, where the clashes left one policeman dead and three others wounded.

In Buhriz, a mortar attack wounded a child.

Near Tuz Khormato in Naujul, a joint French-Peshmerga operation left three militants dead.