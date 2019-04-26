Friendly-fire Investigation Confirmed; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and two were wounded in recent violence:
A U.S. military spokesman admitted on Friday that an Iraqi servicemember was accidentally killed, and two more were wounded, during a previously reported, friendly-fire incident this week. The airstrike is under investigation.
Two civilians were killed during an attack in Garn. The pair were performing guard duty at the time.
In Khanaqin, a blast left two people with injuries.
Raids in Wadi Shai left at least another 10 militants dead. Six were killed yesterday.
